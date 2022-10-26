Ernest Francis Bernhardi III, 51, of Harrisonburg, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marcia Dawn “Peep” Phillips Dove Cole, 54, of Fulks Run, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home.
Helen Elaine Rullmann Drifmeyer died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Greenfield Senior Living in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Harry C. Glenn Jr., 84, of Elkton, died on Tuesday. Oct. 25, 2022, in a Reston, VA health care facility.
Arrangements with Kyger Funeral Home are incomplete.
Donnie Lee Knight, 65, of Rockingham, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Millard Mitchell McAlister, 78, of Shenandoah, died on Monday, Oct.24, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kermit McKinley Redman Sr., 83, of Franklin, W.Va., died on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Joann Rebecca Whitacre Rhodes, 88, of Bridgewater, died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Betty Jean Shifflett, 62, of Elkton, died on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Larry Thornton Tynes, 87, of Harrisonburg, died on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Crestwood at VMRC.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lois Elizabeth (Stover) Vantine, 83, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.