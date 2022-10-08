James "Jimmy" Thomas Begoon Sr., 81, of Grottoes, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Sharon Lynn Culbertson, 75, of Bridgewater, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vondrea Fansler, 83, of Basye, died on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Homes in Woodstock.
Linda Wherry Morris, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robin Otis Spitzer, 68, of Port Republic, died on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements
Sheldon O. Thompson, 81, of Moorefield, W.Va., died on Wednesday, Oct., 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.