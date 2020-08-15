Edith M. Blose, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bradford Eugene Bonham, 51, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at this residence.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ida Margaret Cline, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Kenneth D. Lucas, 71, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Eula Virginia Plaugher, 92, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Grant Rehabilitation & Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Wendy Renee Skiles, 59, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
