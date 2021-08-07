Timothy Mark Copley, 60, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Christopher Neil Hagedon, 38, of Roanoke, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Joyce Virginia Iden, 80, of Ranson, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at her residence.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Daphne Sue Root, 56, of Elkton, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Mary Marlene (Varner) Shifflett, 77, of Staunton, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
David Russell Shuler, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his daughter’s home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Jeanne Spitzer Spangler, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
