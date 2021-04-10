Peter “Pete” Martin Adams, 81, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joseph “Bob” Robert Brown Jr., 81, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wellington Dell Corbin, 61, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Janet Darlene Crow, 87, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Magdalene “Maggie” Eye, 41, of Fisher, W.Va. and formerly of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Loretta Marie Hammer, 86, of Grottoes, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Allen Keser, 69, of Milam, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of the Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kenneth Wright Shifflett, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paul Marvin Stover Sr., 79, a resident of Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Nadezhda I. Yavny, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Margaret “Peggy” Ann Yount, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in her residence at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
