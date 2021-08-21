Karen Anita Campbell, 70, of Stuarts Draft, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by the Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
James Allen Combs, 74, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Robert Russell Metz, 84, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Leonard Rudolph Mongold, 82, of Timberville, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Marie “Sue” Crabbe Murphy, 79, of Saint Augustine, Florida, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saint Augustine.
Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
Doris Showalter Trumbo, 94, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Crestwood at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Stephen Michael Valkos, 27, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at this home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
