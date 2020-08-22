Roger Denver “Duck” Barger, 73, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lee Kent Branner, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dale Clark Eavey, 66, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, following a short illness.
Full arrangements will be announced at a later date. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.
Sophia Estelle Garrison, 96, of Timberville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in New Market.
Thomas Edward Higgs, 64, of Rileyville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Scott Andrew Ripley, 68, of Mount Sidney (Mount Pisgah), died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Teague Funeral Service in Charlottesville.
Christopher Adam Shifflett, 34, of Luray, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
