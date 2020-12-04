John Harles Eaton, 77, of New Market, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Homes, Theis Chapel in New Market.
Dolly J. Sponaugle, 92, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Charles Nelson Stroupe, 85, of Luray, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
