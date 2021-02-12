Linda Marie Carter, 70, of San Clemente, Calif., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in California.
Arrangements are pending at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Bernice Ivalee Lam Meadows, 82, of Elkton, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Charles Edward Propst, 90, of Mount Crawford, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Ret. DNR Sgt. Stephen Dale Rexrode, 74, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Haywood Carlton Seal, Sr., 85, of Rileyville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Dr. Johnny Jackson (JJ) Wheelbarger, 83, of Portland, Tenn., died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
The body was donated to the Vanderbilt University Medical School and Center for Scientific Research in Nashville, Tenn.
