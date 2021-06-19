Alfred Donald “Don” Garrison Jr., 74, of McGaheysville, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dennis George Kohanek, 86, of Luray, died Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Arrangements are pending at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Pearl Elizabeth Long Metz, 86, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James Thomas “Jim” Rotzin, 85, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Duane Emil Sam, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Anna Frantz Simcox, 63, of Huntsville, Alabama, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Arrangements were handled by Berryhill Funeral Home and Crematory in Huntsville, Alabama.
