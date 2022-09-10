Emmy Keller Bernhardi, 94, of Harrisonburg, died on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Catherine L. Golladay, 86, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Sandra “Sandy” Gail Harpine, 65, of Broadway, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.