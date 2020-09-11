Donald Eugene Crum, 83, of Luray, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Bonnie Meadows DeHart, 57, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Dempsey Lee Orndorff Jr., 72, originally from Grottoes, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
Drehla (Michael) Sours, formerly of Mount Sidney, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro.
Frances L. Will, 48, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home.
