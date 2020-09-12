Thelma Ketterman Brunk, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Burkholder House, VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Meghan Elizabeth Finch, 45, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dee Wayne Messick, 72, of Grand View, Idaho, and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home, Idaho.
Albert Joseph Norway, Jr., 80, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Crestwood in Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Edward E. “Gene” Rorrer, Sr., 88, of Abingdon, Va., died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory in Abingdon.
Sylvia Ryman Waters, 78, of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Maberry Funeral Home in Floyd.
Georgianna Mae (Reel) Wratchford, 90, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home, Inc. in Petersburg, W.Va.
