George Wayne Bennett, 75, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died on Thursday, Sept. 15 2022.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Joseph Earl Hollis died on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hazel Jane (Koontz) Karnes, 93, of Shenandoah, died at her home on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Jean Propst Kinney, 89, a longtime resident of Sarasota, Fla., died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the home of her sister in Verona, Va.
Lindsey Funeral Homes in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Jane Monger, 68, of Elkton, died on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carroll Eugene Morris, 74, of Elkton, died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Brady Scott Royston, 19, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.