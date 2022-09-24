John F. Bowers, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., died on Friday, Sept. 23.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin.
Clinton Miller DeVier, 96, of Harrisonburg, died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. A service will be conducted in Nov.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hosely James “Butch” Gravely III, 66, of Harrisonburg, died on Thursday, Sept.22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
John William Haslacker, 89, of Maysville, W.Va., died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at his residence.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Tommy H. Lansberry, 76, of Rileyville, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Andrew Jackson Moyers, 68, of Dayton, died Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carl H. Puffenbarger, 74 of Bridgewater, died on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Patty Nicole Weller, 41, of Petersburg, W.Va., died on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.