Ruth Catherine Carrier, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Alfred Fogleman, 86, of Haw River, N.C., died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Mary Margaret Wheelbarger Whitmore, 96, a resident at Life Care Center of New Market, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Wayne Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, as a result of a bicycle accident.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
