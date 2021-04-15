Nancy Margaret Boffo, 101, of Dayton, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at White Birch Assisted Living.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joshua Tyler Goldizen, 34, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Betty Jean Shifflett, 78, of Elkton, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
