Patricia Ann Campbell, 55, of Luray, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Frederick “Freddie” O’dell Gooden, 63, of Elkton, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Otis Ray Lam Sr., 93, of Elkton, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
James W. Lucas, 89, of Waldron, Mich., and formerly of Stanley and Luray, Va., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Hillsdale, Mich.
Arrangements are being handled by Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson, Mich.
Teodoro Perez, 62, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carolyne June Downs Schuckman, 91, of Port Republic, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service.
Rosalee Frances Malcolm Siron, 80, of Monterey, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Augusta Health.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.