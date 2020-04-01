Amy Denise Stroupe Alexander, 54, of Elkton, died Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Paul Bolton Sr., 97, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Anna Elizabeth Garber Crist, 102, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Ryland Dishner, 94, of Singers Glen, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lawrence Junior Getz, 91, of Rileyville, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Martin Junior “June” Goldizen, 93, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Robert Schindler Pearman, 82, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
