Calour Fields, 17, of Harrisonburg, died April 15, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Franklin Delano Hartman, Jr., 61, of McGaheysville, passed away on Tuesday April 18, 2023 at his residence.
Arrangements are pending at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Samuel Benjamin Mitchell, of Harrisonburg, passed away at his home on Monday April 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
