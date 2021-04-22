James Juan Brown, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gene Edward Driver died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elizabeth E. "Betty" Herman Durrett, 91, of Mount Crawford, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Betty Ann Keyser Foltz, 86, of Luray, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Howard D. Hartman, 89, of Linville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Melvin "Mike" Eugene Higgins Sr., 94, of Moneta, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Arrangements are by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center in Rocky Mount.
Lester Garrett Keplinger, 70, of Timberville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
LaDona Kay Livingston, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Earlynn Joy Miller, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Krystal Hensley Miller, 53, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Billy Lee Smith, 49, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Ted Lee Whitmer Jr., 61, of Dayton, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Bonnie Heishman Woodson, 80, of Weyers cave, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
