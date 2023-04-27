Dorothy Catherine Getz, 83, of Quicksburg, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Donald Wilbur Shifflett, 75, of Elkton, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Herbert Lee Smith Jr., 61, of Dayton, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Nelson Leo Sprouse, 87, of New Market, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
