Mary Susan Eye, 90, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Dr. Walter Franklin Green III, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Brigadier General Bruce Gordon Grover, of Staunton, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Janet Mae Jordan, 88, of Timberville, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Bennett "Tillie" Turk Newman, 97, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Tracy Alva Ryder, 56, of Upper Tract, W.Va., and formerly of Thornwood, W.Va., died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Clinton Thomas Showalter, 40, of Charlottesville, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Evelyn May Smith, 94, of Harrisonburg, Va., and formerly of Sellersville, Pa., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Bernard Suess Funeral Home in Perkasie, Pa.
