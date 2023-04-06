Larry Eugene Breeden, 71, of Elkton, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Cathleen Harpine Coffman, 93, of Bridgewater, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Ashby “Stringbean” Monroe Jackson Sr., 81, of Elkton, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rosalee S. Kagey, 78, of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Mamie Virginia Knight, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lois French Lockhart, 98, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at White Birch Communities in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Mullins Funeral Home in Clintwood.
Berryman Richard "Tootie" Morris Jr., 92, of Richmond, and formerly of Port Republic, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Rodney Shiflet, 85, of Dayton, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service of Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Joseph Isaac Stoneberger, 65, of Luray, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Stanley Suter, 90, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Blue Ridge Nursing & Rehab.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Joesiha Pierre Cardin Wright, 24, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, April 3, 2023.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
