Virginia “Ginny” Irene (Summerfield) Bland, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
The Rev. John F. Taylor Jr., 89, of Mount Jackson, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Pine Meadow Assisted Living in Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Joanne Buhler Voth, 91, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at her home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.