Hazel Anna Smith Diehl, 96, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Delton Ray Hammer, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Roger Lee Pennington Sr., 70, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bennett Martin Pollner, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
M. Lloyd Weaver Jr., 96, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Crestwood of the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
