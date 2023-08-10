Franklin Delmer Combs, 80, died July 25, 2023, in Rockville, Md.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Leonard “Jack” Knopp, 88, of Rogers, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
Arrangements are by Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville, Ark. and Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Victoria Ann O'Sullivan (Roudabush), 67, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Page Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Stanley Norris Turner, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Carl Wayne “Corky” Whetzel, 70, of Fisher, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
