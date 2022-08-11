Carol Lee Brill Brown, 84, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mario S. “Mike” Galang, 87, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Joyce Marjorie Smith, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Brookdale Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
June Hartman Smith, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Tommy Edward Wimer, 72, of Rockingham, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
