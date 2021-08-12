Golda Katherine Bowman, 86, of Shenandoah, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
James "Cotton" Welfort Breeden, 87, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Grace L. Burkholder, 82, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Hilton "Dick" Collins, 86, of Richmond, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Bear Funeral Home in Churchville is handling arrangements.
Caroline Susan “Carol” Ellifritz, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Stonerise Keyser, W.Va., formerly Piney Valley Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Patsy Genevieve Schaeffer Pence Garesche’, 76, of Winston-Salem, N.C., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by Salem Funeral & Cremation Service in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Janet (Marie) Spencer Humphries, 98, of Staunton, and formerly of Dayton, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at The Regency of Augusta in Fishersville.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home and Crematory in Fishersville is handling arrangements.
Margaret Yoder Turner, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Hartville, Ohio.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Roderick E. Warner, 83, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia.
