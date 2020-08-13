Michael Scott Arbogast Sr., 59, of Maysville, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Deer Park, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charles G. Arnold, of Penn Laird, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Louise Cullers, 88, of Luray, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Hans Joachim Fischer, 74, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral home.
Ronnie Carlton French, 73, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arlene Smith Harris, 87, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Robert Lee "Double Dip" Layman, 83, a resident at Life Care Center of New Market, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Joseph Edward Roach, 87, of Rocky Bar, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeffrey Allen Smallwood, 46, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Anderson, Ind.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Peter Stone Wessel, 62, of Avon, N.C., died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Adrian, Mo.
Arrangements are by Mullinax Funeral Home in Butler, Mo.
