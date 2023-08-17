Audrey Mae Cassidy, 89, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Karen Eusebia See Delawder, 76, of Mathias, W.Va, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Richard Lee Estep, 84, of Quicksburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Gloria Jean Joyce Flick, 78, of DeKalb, Ga., died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Juanita Latrica Howard, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Kathleen Caroline Michael, 90, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Joyce Ann Miley, 56, of Gore, died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Roger Allen Nichols, 71, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
