Ernest Eugene Campbell, 65, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lucille Alice Sandridge Caricofe, 82, of Staunton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Kings Daughters Community Health & Rehabilitation Center in Staunton.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Jessica Leeann (Price) Knott, 36, of Stanley, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at UVA Transitional Care in Charlotttesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Fritz M. Ritchie Jr., 55, of Verona, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.