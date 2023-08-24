Pearl Berry, 92, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Geraldine Stepp Carr, 85, of Linville, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Doris Gammon Field, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Rose Lee Sherman, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Penny Lee Simmons, 58, of Fulks Run, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Virginia Fay Stover, 92, of Brigewater, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Leland "Curly" Franklin Whetzel, 73, of Mathias, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
