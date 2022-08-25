Sheila Hayes Arnold, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wanda Jean Crites, 85, of Manassas, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Vada Pauline Davis Eaton, 92, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Thelma Clarine Eppard, 84, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lucinda Rogers Howard, 83, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Joy Ann (Heavener) Keplinger, 83, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Jeffrey Cameron "Jeff" Lineweaver, of Melbourne, Fla., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Melbourne.
Arrangements are by Beckman Williamson Funeral Home in Melbourne.
Mario Albert Manecci, 86, of Fairfax, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Arbor Terrace-Fairfax in Chantilly.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruth Elizabeth Monger, 100, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Gregory Claude Rice, 63, of Elkton, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Daniel Joseph See, 61, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
