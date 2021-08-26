Leo Leonard (Dee Boone) Smith, 83, of Rockville Md., died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, Md.
Edith Adeline Sweet Stickley, 94, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
John Miller Strickler, 89, of Bridgewater and McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.