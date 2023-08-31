Lois June Huffman Brown, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabiliation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Kenneth Higgs, 86, of Keezletown, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Henry “Hank” L. Kopple, 91, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Shaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.