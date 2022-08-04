Jerry Edward Diehl Sr., 79, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
Zelda (Montgomery) Dove, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Dennis Ray Hedrick, 70, of Rockingham, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Virgil Steven Ketterman, 63, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Lilly Virginia Monroe, 42, of Port Republic, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
