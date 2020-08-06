Jeffrey Wayne Causey, 33, of Linville, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Donna Aretta Riggleman Conner, 83, formerly of Cabins, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Mary Ann Humphreys, 86, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gayle Lonergan Murray of Crofton, Md., and formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Judith “Judy” Ann Goheens Wildman, 66, of Edinburg, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Care Center in Winchester.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Woodstock.
