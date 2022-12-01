Ricky Lynn Cave, 68, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Glenna Florence Harper, 89, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Jaquelin M. Hazzard, 101, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Keith Heatwole, 61, of Gainesville, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Georgetown University Hospital.
Arrangements are by Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Rosetta "Rose" Virginia Dove Moyers, 85, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Billy Page Painter, 88, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lena Pearl Shifflett, 86, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Clarence “Jack” Welton Sr., 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
