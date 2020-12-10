Helen Mabel Shenk Baker, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
John Dunyak, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Judith Anne Harris, a resident at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Frederick Flad Hauser Jr., of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
JoAnn Kay Jenkins, 65, of Stanley, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Larry Wayne "Boo" Ketterman Sr., 64, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Dawn View Center in Fort Ashby, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Laurie Jean Murray, 91, of Circleville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Doris Lee "Sissy" Obaugh, 87, of Hinton, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Timothy Edward O'Donnell, 46, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Ray Franklin Rhodes, 98, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Cynthia Fay Ritchie, 55, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Tommy Tucker Showalter, 97, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Gerry Rae Smith, 71, of Linville, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Justin Lee "Pooder" Smith, 34, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Austin W. Speelman, 85, of Staunton, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Elizabeth Smith Steele, 83, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Joyce Marie Virts, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
