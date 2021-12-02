Phyllis Ann Myers Chittum, 81, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Michael Steven Figgs, 72, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
William Risser “Willie” Layman, 102, of Fishersville, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at The Retreat in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Elizabeth Ann Moyers, 78, of Linville, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles Phillip Sevigny Jr., 80, of Swoope, died Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Jason Philip Showalter, 65, of Elmira, Ontario, Canada, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener.
Arrangements are being handled by Dreisinger Funeral Home of Elmira.
Delores Burgoyne Sours, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Charles ‘Charlie’ Eugene Whittington, 78, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Richmond.
Arrangements are by Affinity Crematory in Richmond.
