Ralph Harper Dunkle, 86, of Franklin, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va
Alvin Huyard, 80, of Grottoes, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Randolph Joseph “Randy” Maupin, 87, of McGaheysville, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Forrest Wayne Monger, 82, of Elkton, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Terry Lee Reel, 52, of Rawley Springs, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Edward Hill Rinaca Jr., 61, died recently at his home in Mount Solon.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Brian Michael Shobe, 48, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Donna Faye Shull Strother, 56, of Mount Solon, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
