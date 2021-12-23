Sabrina Mae Hevener, 60, of Dayton, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Danny Keith “Peanut” Kyger, 63, of Amherst, and formerly of McGaheysville, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dr. Judith Townsend Rocchiccioli, of Beaverdam, and formerly of Harrisonburg and New Orleans, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.
Arrangements are by Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland.
