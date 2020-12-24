Chanda Baker, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Phyllis “Molly” Jean Bridges, 72, of Grottoes, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Herbert Harold Dean, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rena Mae Gray, 83, of Luray, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Agnes Virginia Hensley, 86, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Nancy J. Howery, 72, of Bowling Green, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Cloy Everett Huffman, 90, of Dayton, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Lacie Victoria Powell, 34, of Stanley, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Mattie Bess Rexroad, 83, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Hampshire Center in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Lewis Winters Jr., 80, of Grottoes, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
