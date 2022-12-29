Colleen Bushong Carr, 85, of Barwick, Canada, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Christ Dunbar, 89, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Tabetha Renee Dove Fields, 54, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Norman Colton Fifer Jr., 77, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Anatoliy Fedorovich Katykhin, 67, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Harriet Jean Kemp, 81, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Sherry Dale Ours, 66, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Betty Lou “Babe” Propst, 89, of Marlinton, W.Va., and formerly of Brandywine, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Thomas Earl Propst, 64, of Irvine, Calif., died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Dallas Franklin Wyant, 89, of Elkton, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
