Genevieve Lineweaver Crowe, 94, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donald Lee Good, 67, of Stanley, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Woodrow Douglas “Doug” Kimble, 77, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ada Doris Wyant, 83, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing Home in Luray.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
