Mary Ruth Armentrout, 82, of Franklin, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Charles J. Christmas, 57, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Hazel Lee Cullers, 73, of New Market, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Judith Ann Clay Estes, 75, of Dayton, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Helen Maxine (Wimer) Fritzman, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Floyd E. Horst, 75, of Newmanstown, Pa., died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pa.
Arrangements are by Clauser Funeral Home.
David Clay Morris, 55, of Lyndhurst, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Wilbur Hart Rittenhouse, 81, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Weldon H. "Bill" Rodeffer, 90, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Janice Louise King Shanholtzer, 79, of Dayton, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater
Charles Orval Stevens, 57, of Riverton, W.Va., died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Arvella R. Vandevander, 94, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
