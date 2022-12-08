Patricia Mae Hawkins Clark, 63, of Luray, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Mozella Ressie Jewell, 93, of Luray, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Christian Alexander Pence-Campos, 19, of Timberville, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Michele Renee Sampson, 57, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Terril Marquette “Terry” Throckmorton, 80, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jacob Martin Whetzel, 19, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in an automobile accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
