Zella Lorene Arehart, 93, of Timberville, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Maureen Catherine Hood Barrett, 84, of Rileyville, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Vara Kathleen Coggins, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Margaret Davis, 87, of Mount Solon, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
William Lee Delawder, 38, of Broadway, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at VCU in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Mildred Louise Burkholder Knicely, 78, of Dayton, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at her home near Mole Hill.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Timothy Lee Merica, 59, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Robert Calvin “Bob” Nesselrodt, 84, formerly of Petersburg, W.Va., died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anna V. Showalter, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Richard Michael “Dickie” Teuber, 59, of Verona, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home of Harrisonburg.
Carter Larkin Tyrone Wallace, 4 weeks, of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at UVA Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Carolyn Sue Wyant, 65, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
