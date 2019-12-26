Maxwell "Max" Marcellus Craig, 88, of Weyers Cave, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at White Birch Estates.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater
Mildred Marion Funkhouser, 76, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Frederick William Greaves Jr., 82, of Red Lion, Pa., died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at York Hospital.
Arrangements are by John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. in East York, Pa.
Edward E. Hughes Jr., 92, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arliss Rimel Magalis, 98, of Elkton, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Journeys Crossing in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Clara Mae Alt Ross, 93, of Colfax, N.C., died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Nancy Joan Speicher, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Maurice Franklin Wilson, 87, of Luray, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
